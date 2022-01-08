Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.58 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

