Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report $514.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $515.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $49.71. 1,108,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,992. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

