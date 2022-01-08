Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 121.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

