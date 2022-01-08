ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

