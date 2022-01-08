ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

ON24 stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.82 million and a PE ratio of -91.78.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $739,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock worth $6,828,012 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 453.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

