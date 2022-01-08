Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.46. 522,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.
