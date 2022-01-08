Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.46. 522,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,250. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

