Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Get Ondas alerts:

ONDS opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Ondas has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 189,066 shares of company stock worth $1,554,250 in the last 90 days. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ondas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ondas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ondas (ONDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.