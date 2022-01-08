ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $62.46 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

