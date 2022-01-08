OneRoot Network Hits Market Capitalization of $509,884.93 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $509,884.93 and $54,150.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005684 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

