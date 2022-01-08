Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OPWEF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 18,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.
About Opawica Explorations
