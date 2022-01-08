Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OPWEF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 18,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

