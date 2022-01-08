Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $372.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,697,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.