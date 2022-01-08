OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 857,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,564,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

OSUR opened at $7.94 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $571.98 million, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.