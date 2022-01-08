Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 306.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,483 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $467,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

