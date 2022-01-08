Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $153,217,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.41 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

