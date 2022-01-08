Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

OROVF stock remained flat at $$22.60 during trading hours on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

