Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

OROVF stock remained flat at $$22.60 during trading hours on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.