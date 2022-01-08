Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 422,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 109,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.92 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $121.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.21.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

