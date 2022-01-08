ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 32.9% in December

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IX stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $106.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in ORIX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

