Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.