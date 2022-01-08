Ovintiv’s (OVV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.27.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at C$47.80 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$19.86 and a 12 month high of C$50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 10.4199993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.