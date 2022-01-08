Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.83. Owens Corning also posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

