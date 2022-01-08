Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $212.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

