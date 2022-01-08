Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PPBI stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.