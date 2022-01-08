PAID Network Price Down 14.7% This Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $43.99 million and approximately $334,810.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00081232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.31 or 0.07410909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,713.57 or 0.99775450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00071194 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006757 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.