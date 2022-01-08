Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $259.45

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.45 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 255.30 ($3.44). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 259.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 36,929 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £120.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 256.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

About Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

