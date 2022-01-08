Pallapay (PALLA) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Pallapay has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $424,302.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00076110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.27 or 0.07318295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,003.79 or 0.99651543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00070919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006843 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 514,129,818 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

