Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price cut by Barclays from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Get Palomar alerts:

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25. Palomar has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $948,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $605,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,143,620. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Palomar by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Palomar by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 167,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,309,000 after buying an additional 148,052 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.