ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Reaches $34,572.73

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 916.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $34,572.73 and approximately $18.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 750.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00311786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

