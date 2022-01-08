Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the November 30th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG remained flat at $$0.67 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.83. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZG. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.