ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0735 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $559.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,641.68 or 1.00187545 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00086911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00797521 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

