PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $646.36

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 646.36 ($8.71) and traded as high as GBX 669 ($9.01). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 663 ($8.93), with a volume of 107,340 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.28) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.05) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £457.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 651.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 646.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($83,142.43). Insiders purchased a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,439 over the last ninety days.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

