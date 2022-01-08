Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells $196,213.25 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.