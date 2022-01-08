Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.
NYSE:PSO opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
