Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:PSO opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

