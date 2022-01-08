Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.09

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.09 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 35.94 ($0.48). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 71,820 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of £13.01 million and a P/E ratio of -11.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.09.

Pennant International Group Company Profile (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. It offers generic maintenance trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; and integrated avionics maintenance trainers, as well as generic MK2 conversion kits, aircraft wiring boards, avionics and electrical system emulators, and virtual aircraft training systems for use in engineering colleges and academies.

