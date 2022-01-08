PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PMT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 494,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.