Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Raised to €215.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €200.00 ($227.27) to €215.00 ($244.32) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pernod Ricard from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a research report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

