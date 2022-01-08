Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $12.92 on Friday. Personalis has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $578.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,168 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

