Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,569,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 801,981 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $540,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 623,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,538,195. The stock has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.