Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,837 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,258,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

