Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,650,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,804 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,413,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 186,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 484,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 108,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

