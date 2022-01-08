PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGTI. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of PGTI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 331,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

