Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,057 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

PM opened at $99.14 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

