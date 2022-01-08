Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $99.14 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

