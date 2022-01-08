Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,548 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 105.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.