Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 679,700 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

PLL stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $50.67. 251,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,826. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $478,592. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

