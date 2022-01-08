Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 741,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

