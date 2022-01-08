Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $628,261.40 and approximately $14,575.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

