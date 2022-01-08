PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

