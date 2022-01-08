Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 77,546 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,546 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

