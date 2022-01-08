Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $42.59 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.16% of Weyerhaeuser worth $42,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 336,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WY stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

