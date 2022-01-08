Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $64.33 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $64,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average of $191.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.30.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

